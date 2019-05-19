June Frances Wendt, 89, born June 8, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, passed from this earth to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 4, 2019. Her parents were Frank and Verdina Minch Warren. June was very enterprising in her endeavors. After completing high school, she studied Interior Design at Ray-Vogue Design School in Chicago. After graduation she ventured into successfully owning and managing Sunset Drapery Company with numerous employees. After selling her company she moved with her family to St. Louis. Several years later she and her family moved to Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida where she was a leader in sales and interior design. She is survived by her loving husband, Arthur; her sons, David Stokes (Joanne) of Springfield, VA and George Stokes of Herndon, VA; daughter, Gloria Bennett of Apex, NC; step sons, Gary Wendt of Grapevine, TX and Ron Wendt of New York, NY; grandchildren, Bridget and Hannah Stokes of Springfield, VA and Chris and Laura Bennett of Apex, NC; and great grandchildren, Marco Ramirez and Isaac and Sara Bennett of Apex, NC. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband Richard of 54 years; and her sister, Irene. June enjoyed singing in the church choir, the Beethoven Damenchor, and Chorgemeinschaft Texas choirs for many years. She and Arthur traveled extensively throughout the world and made many acquaintances along the way. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Funeral service will be held at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 308 Mt. Calvary Dr. San Antonio, TX 78209 at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to charities of your choice or to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Organ Fund. We would like to thank Vitas Hospice employees Schar, Susan, and Yolanda for the tender care June received.



