April 16, 1921 Lt Col. June Kathryn Vorce McLaren, USAF, Retired, age 98,was born in McKeesport, PA to John and Mary Vorce on April 16, 1921. June earned a BS in Health & Education from Slippery Rock State Teachers College, graduating cum laude in 1942. She earned a Masters Degree in Health and Physical Education from the University of Pittsburgh in 1948. In 1952, June was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the USAF and served various assignments, both stateside and abroad during the course of her 20 year career, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel from the Air Training Command Headquarters at Randolph AFB, TX in 1972. June earned her Masters in Guidance and Counseling from Our Lady of the Lake University in 1973. She worked as a member of the Effectiveness Training Team, teaching Parent/ Teacher and Teenage Effective Communications city-wide in San Antonio. In 1978, June married David G. McLaren, Navy Commander, Retired. They lived in the San Antonio area, entertaining family & friends at their home and at their cottage on the Arkansas River in CO. They travelled extensively and never missed an opportunity to attend a Silver Eagles or WAF reunion. After 20 loving years together, Dave passed away in November 1998. In June 2000, June moved to Air Force Village II (now Blue Skies of Texas-West). June is predeceased by her husband, Dave McLaren; her brother, Richard Vorce and a stepdaughter. Survivors include several nieces, nephews, stepchildren and stepgrandchildren. Memorial Mass will be Friday, September 13th, at 9:30 am at Blue Skies of Texas-West, High Flight Chapel, with burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with full military honors. A reception will be held that afternoon at Blue Skies of Texas-West.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019