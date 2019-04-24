|
|
December 11, 1925 - April 19, 2019
Heaven opened its gates to another Angel early in the morning of April 19, 2019. June was born on December 11, 1925 in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Bertrum and Cecyl Buscho. Her grand parents were Frederick and Lydia Buscho of Faribault, Arthur and Lucy Grems of Dodge County. June attended District 78 and 92 schools in Steele County Minnesota; she graduated in 1943 from George Washington High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
June married Lawrence Henry Reile on March 1, 1949 in San Antonio, Texas, where they lived for 33 years until his passing in August 1982. June was proceeded in death by her husband, Lawrence, her parents, Bertrum (Bert) and Cecyl Buscho and her brother Dwayne Buscho. She is survived by sons: Hilary and Patricia of Floresville, Texas, Gary and Kathleen of Lake Hills, Texas, Larry and Deborah of Lake Hills, Texas and Daughter Pamela and Allan Biering of Castroville, Texas. June was blessed seven grandchildren and their spouses; Garrett and Kristi Reile, Matthew and Kimberly Reile, Sarah and Roland Davis, Allison and Mark Messenger, Stephanie Biering, Christopher Reile, and Kaitlyn Reile. June was further blessed with ten great-grandchildren; Braden, Morgan, Tru, Journee, Brooklynn, Cohen, Casen, Kaden, Alivia and Riley
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 10:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, Texas, 78266. Interment immediately following the Mass. Help us celebrate Mom's life by wearing your favorite color.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either; Silver Sage, P.O. Box 1416, Bandera, Tx. 78003 or Sacred Heart Catholic School, 1007 Trail, Floresville, Tx. 78114.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019