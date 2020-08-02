June Rogers was a captain in the U.S. Army Nurse Corps, a head nurse at Brooke Army Medical Center for more than 20 years and a force of nature beloved by her family and hundreds of friends, co-workers and patients.

She died at age 98 April 21, 2020, after a long illness.

She was born Margaret June Rice June 21, 1921, in Pitcairn, Pennsylvania, to Charles and Marie Mash Rice. She graduated from Latrobe High School in Pennsylvania in 1939 and the St. Joseph School of Nursing in Pittsburgh before volunteering for the Army Nurse Corps. She was certified as a Red Cross nurse in November 1942.

She served in a field hospital in New Guinea during World War II. She recalled the challenges of caring for the continual arrival of wounded soldiers, softball games organized for exercise and stress-relief, and a visit from First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

After the war, with several promotions under her nurse's cap, she was assigned to the hospital at West Point where she fell in love with a charming enlisted man. June loved to recount how she wooed him with beer and Limburger cheese sandwiches in the choir loft of the chapel. Despite the difference in rank, she and George B. Rogers were married there in 1948.

After rising to captain, she served in the reserves 1948-1951.

Her husband's military career took the family to Germany for six years where June tended to the couple's two young children. The family returned to the states in the early 1960s and moved to San Antonio for his assignment in the dental clinic at Fort Sam Houston.

She began work at Brooke Army Medical Center in 1966 and became head nurse in the urology clinic.

After her husband died in 1980, she further dedicated herself to her job and her son, daughter, three grandsons and later a great-grandson.

When she retired in 1989, the physicians and co-workers in her department booked her and her daughter on a cruise to Alaska. June was in her element on the vacation of a lifetime as she effortlessly struck up conversations with everyone on board and enjoyed dinners at the captain's table.

Never meeting a stranger, June made everyone feel special. She had a quick wit and an infectious laugh that charmed people of all generations.

Her father nicknamed her "Junebug," the doctors in the clinic called her "Bubbles," and later her grandsons affectionately dubbed her "MeeMaw." She fit beautifully into all of those roles.

In death, she has been reunited with her beloved "Roge," who has been patiently waiting for his "Junie" these last 40 years, and her beloved grandson, Matthew Nathanson.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Madelon Rogers, and grandsons Marcus Nathanson of San Antonio and Caddo Parish Studdard, daughter-in-law Jennifer Studdard and great-grandson Paxton Studdard, all of Katy.

The family is grateful for the love, devotion and kindness shown to "MeeMaw" by the capable staff of Poonam Singh at her Early Trail facility. The family also thanks the staff at Vitas Healthcare for years of hospice services and loving attention and care.

Internment with full military honors took place July 28 Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Tributes may be left at the Neptune Society at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.