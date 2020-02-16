Home

Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Calvary Hills Baptist Church
910 W Loop 1604 North
June Strickland

June Strickland Obituary

June Strickland went to be with the Lord on February 10, 2020. She was born to Ermon & Leonard Moore in Booneville, Arkansas on June 6, 1939.

She lived life through her faith, kindness and grace and loved all her family deeply.

She is survived by her husband James Strickland, daughter Rhonda and her husband David Ragsdale, her daughter Teresa Sinor, grandchildren James & Amanda Ragsdale, Debbie & Patrick Reynolds, Brenda & Josh Balogh, Jennifer Ragsdale, Coy & Rhieannon Tipton, Kelly Ragsdale, Garrett Sinor, 17 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their children. She was preceded in death by her brothers Art, Glen and Dallas Moore and her sister Wanda Daniels.

In lieu of flowers we ask for contributions in her name to the JW Walsh Fund to Cure COPD (copdfoundation.org) or Calvary Hills Baptist Church's Music Ministry's fund for audio equipment for the hearing impaired.

Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm.

A funeral service will be conducted at 12:00pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Calvary Hills Baptist Church, 910 W Loop 1604 North, with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
