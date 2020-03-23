Home

June Swift Parrish, age 89, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. I, her daughter, was sitting by her side as her angels came to escort her home. We looked at each other with an understanding that I felt. She closed her eyes, then opened them with awe. She KNOWS now!

She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Lewis Parrish (whom she had known since first grade), her brother M. Wayne Swift and her son Charles S. Parrish. June is survived by her daughter Sandra Parrish Tubb, 5 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

A Memorial Service will be postponed until a later date due to circumstances of our times.

Her ashes will be interred at Ft. Sam Houston with her husband.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 23, 2020
