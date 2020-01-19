Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Juris Seguin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juris Ann Seguin


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juris Ann Seguin Obituary

Juris Ann Seguin Rodriguez born on April 5, 1959 went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020 at the age of 60.

God called up an angel. Juris was a kind, loving, selfless person who always put family and others first. She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel Rodriguez and Margaret Seguin, and her brother Fred Rodriguez. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Claire Stuebben, brothers: Matthew Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez (Linda Camarillo), Michael Rodriguez (Terri), nieces and nephews: Sarah, Kelley, Joseph, Lauren, Wyatt, Nina, Chris, R.J., Brooke, Kadee, Samantha and numerous great nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm and the holy rosary to be recited at 7pm.

Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church viewing to begin at 9:30am and the mass at 11am, interment to follow at Graytown Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -