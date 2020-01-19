|
Juris Ann Seguin Rodriguez born on April 5, 1959 went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2020 at the age of 60.
God called up an angel. Juris was a kind, loving, selfless person who always put family and others first. She is preceded in death by her parents Manuel Rodriguez and Margaret Seguin, and her brother Fred Rodriguez. She is survived by her daughter Melissa Claire Stuebben, brothers: Matthew Rodriguez, Manuel Rodriguez (Linda Camarillo), Michael Rodriguez (Terri), nieces and nephews: Sarah, Kelley, Joseph, Lauren, Wyatt, Nina, Chris, R.J., Brooke, Kadee, Samantha and numerous great nieces and nephews. She will be dearly missed.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm and the holy rosary to be recited at 7pm.
Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church viewing to begin at 9:30am and the mass at 11am, interment to follow at Graytown Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020