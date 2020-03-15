|
Gone too Soon 1976-2020
Justin Brant Ellis went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2020. He was the beloved son of Carol and Brant Ellis, loving brother of Flora McDonald, and devoted father of Lana Giselle Ellis. Justin was born January 28, 1976, at the Nix Hospital in San Antonio. When he was 2, the family moved to Salt Lake City for his dad to complete his fellowship in Hematology. They returned to San Antonio in 1980. Justin attended Locke Hill and Shenandoah Elementaries. As a child, He played soccer, T-Ball, and basketball. He then attended Hobby Middle School where he discovered his love of art and started playing tennis. He attended Clark High School where he played on the tennis team for 2 years. Justin Graduated in 1994 and headed to the University of Texas in Austin. After 3 semesters, he decided to pursue training in Information Technology instead of a degree. Justin worked for numerous start-up companies over 20 years before achieving the status of Customer Care Service Engineer.In 2006, Justin married Laura Muzquiz, and in 2010, his daughter, Lana Giselle, was born. Although the marriage
ended, Lana was always the light of his life.
Justin developed a love of the mountains when his family started traveling to Colorado in 1984. He enjoyed the majesty and activities of Crested Butte during both the summer and winter. He also loved gaming with his friends, and cooking and eating gourmet food. Reading was one of his passions from a young age as well. Justin encountered much adversity in his adult life, both physical and emotional, which he was able to overcome until the very end.
He is survived by his parents, Carol and Brant Ellis, his sister, Flora McDonald and her husband Tim, his daughter Lana Giselle Ellis, his aunt Amy Perkins and her husband Loris, his nephews, Dalton Chanek, Aidan and Campbell McDonald, his niece, Brenna McDonald, and numerous cousins. Justin was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 10:30 at Churchill Baptist Church, 12400 Vista View Street. A reception will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 15, 2020