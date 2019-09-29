Home

Justin Thomas Rheaume Obituary
September 19, 2019
Justin Thomas Rheaume, 39, of New Braunfels, Texas, succumbed to pancreatic cancer surrounded by his family and friends on September 19, 2019.


Justin is survived by his wife Stephanie, son Carson James and parents Matthew and Terri Rheaume Carson. He is preceded in death by his father Thomas Rheaume. Justin was a loving father, husband, son and friend to all.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 1st from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, October 2nd at 11:00 a.m. with Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019
