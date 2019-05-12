March 17, 1926 - April 13, 2019

Our beloved, Justina Lozano, affectionately known as "Tina," passed away at the age of 93. She was born in Poteet, TX to Antonio and Justina Basaldua. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Louis Lozano; niece, Bertha Acevedo and her beloved dog, Suzy. She is survived by Edward and Richard Acevedo, Chita Montez (Daniel), Manuel Alvarado, Max Alvarado (Janie), Eddie Alvarado, other numerous loving family members, friends and her beloved pet, Ginger. For over 50 years, Tina was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church where she faithfully served as a Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and was a member of the parish choir. Tina found joy in life by caring for others and welcoming them into her home. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed baking bread, and making her wonderful jellies and preserves. We honestly know she is preparing her handmade flour tortillas and delicious tamales for Jesus and company! Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 17501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX with Father Norman Ermis officiating . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the San Antonio Humane Society. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary