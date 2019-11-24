|
Kade McGovern was born on March 15, 2000 and left this earth to live in eternity with our Father in Heaven on November 18, 2019. Kade graduated from Johnson High School in 2017 and was a sophomore at Texas Tech University. He was planning on pursuing ministry after the completion of his degree. Kade loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and we rest in the assurance that The Lord and Savior loved Kade.
Kade was very active in BYX (Brothers Under Christ), the Christian fraternity at Texas Tech. For the past eight years Kade was involved with The After Sunday Project summer mission trips all over the country and with local Bible Camps. He worked in New Orleans, LA, helping clean up after Hurricane Katrina. In addition, he worked in Savannah, GA, clearing overgrown lots, cleaning debris, building a deck for a home, and helping elementary school teachers in a title one school prepare for the start of school year. Perhaps most importantly, Kade displayed remarkable leadership by mentoring local inner-city children who attended Bible Camps and Sports Camps in those cities as well as fellow missionary students.
He is survived by his father Glenn McGovern, mother Marie McGovern, step-mother Jeannie Nodine, sister Lauren McGovern, step-siblings Eric Brehm, Megan, and Emily Murrah, Grandmother Marjorie McGovern, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kade was preceded in death by Grandfather Bruce McGovern and Grandmother Francis East.
CELEBRATION OF LIFETUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26, 20192:00 P.M.COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH2477 NORTH LOOP 1604 EAST
A reception will follow on the 2nd floor in Room E209. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to The After Sunday Project Inc. https://www.theaftersundayproject.org/donate or Texas Tech BYX. https://www.texastechbyx.com/donate You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
