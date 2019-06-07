October 16, 1995 - June 1, 2019

Kara Ashley Caldwell, age 23, born October 16, 1995 in San Antonio, Texas to Michael and Karen Caldwell, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. Kara was a graduate of MacArthur High School and was attending the University of the Incarnate Word as an honors student majoring in experimental psychology with plans to study marine animal behavior. She fought a decade-long battle with auto-immune liver disease while waiting for a liver transplant. She showed kindness and compassion toward all, rarely complaining about her pain. She selflessly continued to volunteer at the church and school to help others. Her hobbies included assembling puzzles, playing video games, and watching movies with her sister Jennifer. Kara is survived by her parents; sister, Jennifer Caldwell; aunts and uncles, Richard and Arnette Lee, Sharon Lee, Robert and Cathie Pauley, and Linda Ergas; grandfather, Edwin Caldwell; and numerous friends. In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial contribution to the University of the Incarnate Word "IMO Kara Caldwell Scholarship." The Visitation will begin at 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 9 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Funeral Service on Monday, June 10 at 1:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North with Entombment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary