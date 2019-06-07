San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:30 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kara Caldwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kara Ashley Caldwell


1995 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kara Ashley Caldwell Obituary
October 16, 1995 - June 1, 2019
Kara Ashley Caldwell, age 23, born October 16, 1995 in San Antonio, Texas to Michael and Karen Caldwell, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. Kara was a graduate of MacArthur High School and was attending the University of the Incarnate Word as an honors student majoring in experimental psychology with plans to study marine animal behavior. She fought a decade-long battle with auto-immune liver disease while waiting for a liver transplant. She showed kindness and compassion toward all, rarely complaining about her pain. She selflessly continued to volunteer at the church and school to help others. Her hobbies included assembling puzzles, playing video games, and watching movies with her sister Jennifer. Kara is survived by her parents; sister, Jennifer Caldwell; aunts and uncles, Richard and Arnette Lee, Sharon Lee, Robert and Cathie Pauley, and Linda Ergas; grandfather, Edwin Caldwell; and numerous friends. In lieu of flowers you may make a memorial contribution to the University of the Incarnate Word "IMO Kara Caldwell Scholarship." The Visitation will begin at 2:30 pm on Sunday, June 9 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Funeral Service on Monday, June 10 at 1:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North with Entombment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now