|
|
August 15, 1958 - January 24, 2019
Karen Eileen Louthian, of San Antonio, Texas, lost her courageous battle with cancer and went to Heaven on Thursday, January 24, 2019. Karen was at MD Anderson Cancer Center with Cee by her side when she drew her last peaceful breath. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday February 16th at Mission Park Funeral Home, Stone Oak, 23755 US 281. Family will receive visitors from 1:00-1:50 p.m. with the service to follow at 2:00 p.m.
Karen was born on August 15, 1958 to the late Guy Louthian and Barbara Allen in Gastonia, North Carolina. She was married to Carla (Cee) D. King, the love of her life for 37 years. Left to cherish Karen's memory are her spouse Cee; her mother Barbara Heller; her brother Guy (Kathy) Louthian; her sister Julie (Danny) Humphrey; her in-laws Carl (dad) & Sharron (mom) King; four King brothers-in-law, Jeff, Mike, Brian (Donna), and Steve; 17 nieces and nephews; three great nieces and one great nephew. Karen will be missed by her chosen family of so many special and dear friends; you know who you are.
Karen was a dental hygienist for 35 years who loved educating children, and anyone, on their oral hygiene. She loved plants and flowers and birds and butterflies and all living things. She embraced life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019