|
|
Karen Elaine Pollok, age 63, of Floresville, TX, passed away with her husband by her side on Monday, November 25, 2019. She was born to George Lynch and Evelyn Lynch on November 2, 1956 in San Antonio, TX. Karen was a graduate of Churchill High School in San Antonio, TX and Texas State University. Karen married Alex Pollok on June 9, 1984 and was a dedicated and loving partner for 35 years. Karen held a B.A of Education and a M.S of Reading. She served as a teacher in Floresville, Poth and Northeast ISD for over 28 years when she retired from teaching. Karen's passion for education led her to volunteer in Floresville ISD and at Kolda Elementary, CCISD where her daughter teaches. She was catholic by faith. Karen is survived by her husband Alex of Floresville, her daughter Emily (Patrick) Schellinger of Corpus Christi, and her son Brian Pollok of Floresville, TX, her grandsons Liam and Connor Schellinger of Corpus Christi. She is also survived by her sister Patricia (Christopher) Nelson of Potomac Falls, VA and her brother Bryan Lynch of Houston, TX and Gary Lynch of North Lincolnshire, UK. She was preceded in death by her mother and father. Serving as pallbearers include Tim Bordovsky, Craig Bordovsky, Bryan Lynch, Patrick Schellinger, Brian Pollok, and Chris Nelson. Services will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Falls City, TX on Friday, November 29, 2019. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:30, Rosary 9:30 and Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Falls City Cemetery. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful nurses and staff at Regency Manor, Connally Memorial Hospital and Trinity Hospice care.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 27, 2019