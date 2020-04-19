|
Karen went to heaven in the early morning hours of March 25, 2020. It was her second battle with cancer.
She won her first battle over twenty years ago. Karen was a beautiful person both inside and out. She was always a devoted friend and loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She leaves behind a husband of 54 years, Bob, two sons, Mitch and Dean, daughter-in-law Amy and two granddaughters Emily and Ella who she cherished. She was preceded in death by younger brother Danny precedes older brother Jimmy.
Karen was born in Meridian, Texas on September 20, 1946 to father Jesse Johnson, a Senior Chief in the U.S. Navy and mother Faye Johnson. Karen and Bob met while he was serving in the Navy. He had a part-time job in the base bowling alley where she liked to bowl.
Bob kept score for her one evening and that was the beginning of a lifelong romance.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020