KAREN LOUISE KLAR
1943 - 2020
Karen Louise Klar, age 77, went to be with the Lord the morning of Friday, September 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born November 14, 1943 in Weymouth, Massachusetts to Barbara Clement and Richard MacLaughlin.

She was a graduate of Lakewood High School in 1961 and soon after enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed at Norton AFB in San Bernardino, California. Karen was an active member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church - Honey Creek. At St. Jospeh's she had been a member of Catholic Daughters and volunteered for many years serving tea at the Annual Homecoming Festival. Karen's talents were many, she loved to craft making birthday and Christmas gifts for the family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and volunteer. She loved family gatherings of all sorts, birthdays, sausage making day, and especially the Klar Family Christmas. Karen was passionate about her collection of Angels, and adored dragonflies. They symbolize transformation and adaptability, particularly in the face of adversity. If you knew her, you know how fitting this was for her personality as she is one of the strongest women we've known. She has faced hardships time and time again. She has always come out on top, all while maintaining a fierce and deep love for the Lord. She brought that same love and tenacity for the Lord to our family, which we will always be grateful for. Her family was able to say their last goodbyes to – and even then, she was still full of love and warmth. Our only solace in this difficult time is that she is finally with the Lord, who she loves so dearly, and we know they are watching over us as we grieve and remember her. She will be fiercely missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Karen is survived by her husband of 42 years Allen Klar; sons Patrick Klar and wife Shelley, Mark Klar and wife Missy, and Kevin Klar; grandchildren Meagan Zachary and husband Chase, Presley Klar, Parker Klar, Rhylan Klar and Kaleb Klar; great-grandchildren Carter Zachary, Lennon Zachary, and Emery Zachary; brother Rick MacLaughlin; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a lifetime of friends. Karen will be in state at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. The family will receive friends for visitation from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

ROSARY

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

MASS

SATURDAY,

SEPTEMBER 19, 2020

10:00 AM

ST. JOSEPH

CATHOLIC CHURCH –

HONEY CREEK

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the Catholic Daughters of St. Joseph Catholic Church – Honey Creek Court #2260, care of Margaret Housey at 25781 State Highway 46, Spring Branch, TX 78070.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
