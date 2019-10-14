|
Karen Martens Barclay, age52, passed away on September28, 2019. She was born June 22, 1967 in Hammond, Louisiana. She proudly served in the United States Army from June 1987 to April199 0with duty at Fort Carson, Colorado and Nuremberg, Germany.
She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Robert E. Barclay Jr.; sons, Robert E. Barclay III and Logan C. Barclay; Sisters Audrey Lynn Singletary and Gwendolyn Jane Martens; brothers Gordon Earl Martens, Jr. and wife Katherine, and Randall Guy Martens.
She is preceded in death by her parents Gordon Earl Martens Sr. and Helen Margaret Crawford Martens; sister Sherry Colleen Martens.
Service will be held on Mon-day, October 21, 2019 at 1:00PM at Shelter 1, Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Published in Express-News on Oct. 14, 2019