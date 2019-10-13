San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4411 Moana
San Antonio, TX
Karen R. Martinez


1954 - 2019
Karen R. Martinez, age 64, passed away Friday, October 4, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born on December 1, 1954 in Fort Benning, Georgia to COL Fred and Isabelle (Janssens) Reif. She met John M. Martinez (Mike) in 1973 and they were married in 1974 in Sumpter, S.C. They moved back to San Antonio in 1975 and raised two children. In 1989, Karen and Mike started Jenthon Supply, Inc. together. She was the president and handled all the book keeping responsibilities. She was preceded in death by her parents. Karen is survived by her husband, John M. Martinez; children, Jennifer Styra and husband Ken, Johnathan Martinez; grandchildren, Hannah and Harrison Styra; fur babies, Shelton, Maggie and Brady; brother, Mark Reif; numerous family members including nieces and nephews living in San Antonio, Arkansas, South Carolina, North Carolina and New Mexico. A Memorial Rosary will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
