|
|
Karen Rae Blake joined the Lord, on October. 23rd, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Karen was born April 12, 1953 in Seattle Washington to Eugene and Eve (Beadle) Turner. She is survived by her partner of many years W.A. (Bill) Lindemann, Brothers Hal (Thelma Jean) Turner, David (Gayle) Turner, and Sister, Faye (John) Ragan, and many Nieces and Nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, James (Jimmy) Turner and husband, Tim Blake.
Karen lived her faith every day through her beautiful heart, kindness and generosity to all, which will be missed by all that knew her.
She will forever be remembered by all those that knew her. A Celebration of her Life will be held on April 18, 2020, with more information to come.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 22, 2020