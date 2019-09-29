|
|
October 7, 1950 - September 19, 2019
Kari Jorunn Tobias went to be with her loving Lord on September 19, 2019. She was born in Bergen Norway on October 07, 1950. She moved to the United States in 1971. She will be remembered as a very loving, kind and giving Wife and Mother. Death is truly our great enemy; it is very easy to see but never anticipated. It steals the lives of the ones we Love and leaves us but a memory. No more to look upon her face. No more to feel her warm embrace. No more to see her smile or grin. No more to be with my best Friend. She is survived by her Husband of 48 years, John Tobias. She is also survived by her daughter Katrine Kohls, and her son-in-law Stephen Kohls and her grandsons Cristian and Austin and Hudson, whom she loved and enjoyed spending time with. She is also survived by her brother Arnie and sisters Asgjerd and Turid in Norway; as well as numerous extended family members and a lifetime of friends. She loved to discuss politics, and was an excellent cook and seamstress and loved to knit sweaters. Kari loved to travel to Europe and particularly to her homeland Norway. She will be missed by relatives and many friends. In lieu of flowers or cards please donate to the Red Cross. Future Memorial Service to be announced. I Love You Kari
