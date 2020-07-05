1/1
Karl David Lewis Sr.
Karl David Lewis Sr., age 79, of Converse, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 24, 2020.Preceded in death by his parents W.A. and Vanita Lewis, his sister Patricia June Lewis and Great Grandchild Flint Lewis. Survived by his wife Laurel, his children, Karl David Lewis Jr., Darla Renae Shelton (Jay) and Kevin Lynn Lewis (Amy). His grandchildren Karl David Lewis III (Selina), Richard Anthony Lewis (Vanessa), Jay Wylie Shelton, Wesley Graham Shelton, Elisabeth Grace Lewis and Kevin Wayne Lewis. Great Grandchildren, Lincoln Rocko Lewis and Owen Ryder Cornell. Also survived by two sisters, Nova Gayle Boyd (Harry) and Karen Bell. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 625 Kitty Hawk Road, Universal City, Texas.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 5, 2020.
