Karl Edwin Schrutka, Age 99, of San Antonio passed away with his daughter by his side the afternoon of October 28, 2020. Karl was a loving father, husband, grandfather and great grandfather greatly devoted to his family and friends. Karl was born on January 12, 1921 in Marble Falls, TX, one of 6 children and one of four sons to Louella and Karl Schrutka. On August 14, 1948, Karl married Josephine Fisher at First Baptist Church in Waelder, Texas. Karl was preceded in death by his parents and siblings and spouse of almost 70 years;Karl is survived by his children; Karl Jeffrey Schrutka and wife Jamey Childers Schrutka and Angela Jeanette Schrutka and husband Royce Sample, grandchildren: Karl Chance and Jordan Elizabeth and great grandchildren: Karl Jacob and Logan Peter. Heaven has gained a good man that recently recommitted his life to Christ. Karl was so very proud of his family and what they have achieved in life and he knew he had much to do with it reminding all that would listen. He was a hunter, gardener, fisherman and loved traveling with his sweet wife Josephine. Karl will forever live in the hearts of his family and friends and that alone will make him very proud. Graveside Service: 2:00pm, Friday, November 6th at Mission Burial Park North Cemetery, 20900 IH 10 West, SA, TX. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.