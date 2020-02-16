|
|
After a long and difficult battle with cancer, Karyn Kay Johnson Bartels went with Our Lord Jesus Christ into eternal peace on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her family members and many friends.
Karyn was born on March 1, 1957 in Bay City, Texas to James Ray Johnson (deceased) and Cathryn Kay Caskey Johnson and was raised in San Antonio.
She attended St. Luke's Episcopal School and graduated from Texas Military Institute, where she was a cheerleader for three years. In 1979 she graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science and was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. She was a direct descendant of Myles Standish and a life member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants, and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Karyn and Robert Henry Bartels married in San Antonio at St. Luke's on November 18, 1989 and were in residence with their children in Spicewood, TX for the last 14 years.
Survivors include her husband, Robert, and their three children: Robert Hunter Bartels, Myles August Bartels of Spicewood, and Kaetlyn Kay Bartels of Houston; her mother; two siblings, James Ray Johnson, Jr. and his wife, Bernadette of Bartlett, TX, and Lizabeth Lee Johnson Williams and her husband, John Richard of San Antonio; Sisters in law, Sherry Knussmann and her husband, Rich, Peggy Jocz and her husband, Rick, and Donna Fuller and her husband, Keith; seven nieces and six nephews; and four cousins from Houston. MEMORIAL SERVICEWEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2020 11:00 AMST. LUKE'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH11 ST. LUKE'S LANE
The Rev. Irvin Cutter will officiate. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 11 St. Luke's Lane, SAT 78209.
You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020