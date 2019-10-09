|
Kate Guinn Gonzalez passed away peacefully in the presence of family in her home of nearly 50 years on October 6, 2019 at the age of 75. Kate was born on April 30, 1944 in El Paso, Texas, to families with deep roots in Texas.
Kate received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History on 1965 from Texas Western College (currently the University of Texas at El Paso). Kate was one of four women to enroll in the St. Mary's University School of Law in the fall of 1965. Marrying during her last year of law school, Kate graduated from the law school in 1968 and sat for the State Bar Exam while six months pregnant with her first child. Kate elected to not practice law for the following ten years before beginning a forty-year career specializing in the practice of family law. She enjoyed a reputation as a zealous advocate for her clients who always kept her word and appreciated the need for candor in dealings with opposing counsel and the judiciary. She was loved by her clients for her compassion and wise counsel during difficult times. Kate was proud to follow in the footsteps of her parents, both practicing lawyers.
Nothing was more important to Kate than her family and friends. She regularly hosted holiday meals and possessed extraordinary culinary skills. Kate's life dramatically changed when she became a grandmother in 1999. She became immersed in all things having to do with her grandchildren and enjoyed spending as much time as she could with them.
Kate was preceded in death by her parents, U.S. District Judge Ernest Allen and Mary Vance Guinn; beloved sister, Sarah Guinn Putnicki; brothers, Ernest Allen Guinn, Jr. and D.H. Guinn; and brother-in-law Joe Karam. Survivors include her son, Henry B. Gonzalez III (Barbie); daughter, Diane Guinn Gonzalez (Darius Mehta); grandchildren, Marissa Guinn Gonzalez, Henry Joaquin Gonzalez and Gaston Leonides Gonzalez; sister Laura Karam; brother Gammon D. Guinn (Susan); brother-in-law William G. Putnicki; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Lon Smith, Bonnie Clark, Jennifer Armstrong from the START Center and her hospice nurses Marisa Debout, Angela Luquis and Richard Fears from CompleteCare Hospice for their compassionate care of Kate. The family is also forever grateful for the exceptional care and love Crystal Moore provided to Kate and her family for the last several days of Kate's life.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Avenue, San Antonio, Texas 78212.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a
