Katharine Gwendolyn Hornaday, San Antonio, TX, transitioned in Denver, CO. Partner to Cliford A. Birchman, she was predeceased by her parents: Margaret Mitchell and Terry A. Hornaday, Sr., brother, Terry A Hornaday, Jr. and nephew Terry A. Hornaday III.
Graduated from St. Mary's Hall, attended Texas Western University and Southern California University. Duchess of the Order of the Alamo in Fiesta in 1958 and a Debutante of the German Club, San Antonio. Her career for 25 years was as an International Director at the Interpublic Group in NYC. She and Clif traveled & lived in Denver, Colorado.
Survived by niece and goddaughter, Virginia Hornaday of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; nieces & nephews Rachel Hornaday of Brooklyn, NY, Leah Hornaday (Darren) of Bellingham, WA, Ben Hornaday (Kristi) and Seth Hornaday of Atlanta, GA. great niece Lola, cousins Charles (Beth), Stewart (Becky) Williams, Katharine Williams Orgain (Ben), Steven Conder (Anne).
Memorial Service is 10/18/19 at 10:00 am, St Mark's Episcopal Church: 315 East Pecan San Antonio, TX 78025 followed by a reception on the church grounds.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributed accepted at St Mary's Hall, San Antonio, TX: 904 Starcrest Dr. San Antonio, TX 78217 P:210 4839243.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019