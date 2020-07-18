1/
KATHARINE LEONA STRIPLING
Katharine Leona Stripling, of San Antonio, passed away July 12th 2020 at the age of 90.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ernest Ledford and Gladys Brown Ledford, sister Phyllis Schneider, husband Ted Stripling, son Don Stripling and daughter Debra Stripling West.

She is survived by her son Gary Stripling (Dena), sister Nancy Farris (Ronnie), several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Katharine was a very kind, loving person and was devoted to her family.

She had a wonderful sense of humor and adored her pets. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.

A private family graveside service will occur at a later date at Sunset Memorial Park.



Published in Express-News on Jul. 18, 2020.
