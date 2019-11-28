|
|
Katharine Louise Gruen Nichols was born on July 8, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas as the only daughter to Frank and Mary (Schlesing) Gruen. Kathy passed away on November 18, 2019.
Kathy attended Providence High School and Graduated from Incarnate Word College in San Antonio. She and Leland Curtis Nichols were married on August 29, 1964.
Kathy spent her working years as an Educator. She began her career at the House of Prayer Lutheran Church Pre-School and eventually retired as the Director of Colonial Hills United Methodist Church School.
During her time at C.H.U.M.S., she had the pleasure of teaching multiple generations of families, as several of the students she taught returned to enroll their children.
She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, and is survived by her sons Leland (Shana) and Curtis of Austin, Tx, brothers, Frank Gruen (Carol) of Houston, Tx; and Herbert Gruen (Amanda) of Austin, Tx and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Kathy was a founding member of the "Rubies and Garnets" chapter of the Red Hat Society and served as chapter president.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 3:30 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive.
A Reception will then follow at the Funeral Home.
The Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, December 2, 2019 at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Road. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com. Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on Nov. 28, 2019