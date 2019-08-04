Home

Katherine E. Czaja

Katherine E. Czaja Obituary
September 24, 1942 - July 31, 2019
Katherine E. Czaja, 76, passed away on July 31, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in La Coste, Texas to Elmer and Clementine Mechler on September 24, 1942. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Gilbert Mechler and Patrick Mechler; son-in-law Stan Evanko. She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Anton B. Czaja; son Douglas A. Czaja (Teresa); daughter Karen C. Evanko; grand- children Jacob, Andrew, Laura Flynn (Jeff), Gregory and Justin; great-grand- children Skylar and Jace Flynn. She was an avid gardener and loved to can foods. She loved animals, especially deer, peacocks, chickens and cows. The grandchildren called her "Moomaw". She will deeply be missed and thought of often.

"We love you Moomaw!"

Visitation will be on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Castle Ridge Mortuary.

Funeral services will be on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., followed by her interment at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 4, 2019
