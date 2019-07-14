March 30, 1932 - July 11, 2019

Katherine Green, 87, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was born in San Antonio to Stavroula Saratsi Prattes and Athanasios Arthur Prattes on March 30, 1932.





Katherine was the youngest of eight children. She graduated from Jefferson High school in 1950 and then went on to work for many years in the oil and gas business.

She then met the love of her life, Tom Green and they were blessed to enjoy a long happy life together. She was a loving mother and adored her children.

Katherine dedicated much of her time to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, where she was choir director for over 20 years, a member of The Philoptochos Society and The Daughters of Penelope. She celebrated her heritage by volunteering in countless Greek Funstivals and Folklife Festivals.



Most of all, Katherine loved her family and friends, especially vacations and holidays on the beach in Port Aransas.

"Yia Yia", as her granddaughters knew her, loved having them over for sleepovers, baking, and attending all of their special events. She spoiled them well!



She also enjoyed her lunches and adventures with her lifelong friends, "The Foxy Four."



Katherine is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Tom Green; her daughter, Susan; son, Tommy and his wife Carrie; Granddaughters, Caroline, Katherine, and Elizabeth Green; Sister-in-Law, Cathy Obriotti Green; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Our loving mother will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

The family wishes to thank the staff at The Forum at Lincoln Heights, Heart to Heart Hospice, Dr. Paul Smith, MD, and Raquel Pelton for their love and compassionate care.

Visitation will be Sunday, July 14th from 5-6pm, with the Trisagion immediately following at 6:00pm at Porter Loring, 1101 McCullough Ave. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 15th 1:00pm at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 2504 North St Mary's Street. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to of San Antonio, 10223 McAllister Fwy #100, San Antonio, TX 78216 or a .



