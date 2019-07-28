|
August 28, 1943 - July 23, 2019
Katherine "Kate" Holcombe Leigh, 75, was called home by her Heavenly Father on July 23, 2019. Kate was born August 28, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, to Egbert Wells Holcombe and Marjory Riley Holcombe. She was a lifelong resident of the Southside and a proud graduate of Highlands High School.
Kate married James "Skip" Robert Leigh, the love of her life, on January 29, 1966. They enjoyed 44 years of marriage before his death in 2010. Skip served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the VFW Post 837. Kate was equally proud to be a member of the Post's Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing bingo there with longtime and newer friends. She also had a great time playing bunco with women's groups.
She was a longtime member of the Southeast Business Women's Club. Kate also took great pride in being an original member of the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q Buddies Coffee Club. She enjoyed visiting with friends while having breakfast at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q #1. In addition to her devotion to Skip, she loved Elvis first and George Strait second.
Kate and Skip were the proud parents of two daughters: Catherine "Cathy" Leigh Duncan and Melissa Leigh Blohm. She bragged about both of them going to college on scholarships and enjoying careers in communications and teaching, respectively. However, her biggest source of bragging in recent years was her grand- children: Garrett and Riley Duncan and Cole and Molly Blohm. Kate would share how smart and handsome/pretty they all are. It isn't bragging if it is true.
She was predeceased by her husband, her parents, and brothers, John Wells Holcombe and Richard Burges Holcombe.
Kate is survived by her daughters, her son-in-law, Keith Blohm, and grandchildren; brothers Kenneth Irvin Holcombe (Terri) and Stephen Patrick Holcombe; sister-in-law Ruth Ann Leigh Vorpahl (Donald); cousin-in-law, Carol Barney House; brother-in-law George Leigh (Liz); best friend since first grade Mary Joe Dzierzanowski (Ted); four generations of cousins; nieces and nephews; and many friends who she dearly loved.
Viewing and visitation are scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 4, at Porter Loring Mortuaries, 1101 McCullough. A celebration of life service is scheduled for noon Monday, August 5, at the same location. Burial will follow at Fort Sam Houston Cemetery.
If you would like to give a donation in her memory, please consider the , VFW Post 837, the Southeast Business Women's Club scholarship fund, or the John W. Holcombe Scholarship at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas.
The family takes great comfort in knowing that Kate is reunited with Skip, her parents and brothers in Heaven. We hope there is a Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, coffee and a table for visiting there.
