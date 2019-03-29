|
February 2, 1983 - March 24, 2019
Katherine Lee Torgerson made her grand entrance into this world on February 2, 1983 as a "Native Daughter" of Palm Springs, California. For thirty-six years, Kati spread joy with each footstep. On March 24, 2019, Kati was called Home by her Heavenly Father. She was found resting peacefully in her home.
Kati loved her family and friends with the ferocity of a Norwegian warrior. This ferocity was matched only by her unflappable loyalty and kindness.
She lived with her dog, Indiana, in Austin, Texas. For the past 6 years, she worked for the Austin Theatre Alliance as a production manager at the Paramount and Stateside theatres. She loved her family, her friends, her dog, her city, and her work.
Her refuge was the Lazy T. The loving support of her parents, the beauty of the great outdoors, and unlimited buddy passes were always awaiting her. Her favorite food was enchiladas from Culebra Café in Schertz, TX, but only if she got there early enough-once they ran out of the homemade chili, she swore they pulled out the canned stuff. She took great pride in her camping skills, venturing to far reaches of the great outdoors with just her tent and her dog.
Her weakness was Netflix - especially Dr. Who.
Kati is a graduate of the theatre program at Sam Houston State University, where she received her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. After college, she worked for the Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C. until moving back to Texas in 2013.
Kati is survived by: her mother, Catherine Torgerson; her father, Colonel R. Bruce Torgerson; her sister, Emily Torgerson, who is married to Aaron Morris; her brother, Ryan Torgerson, who is married to Kacie Torgerson; her niece, Bailey Morris; her nephews, Aleksander Torgerson, Archer Torgerson, Alton Torgerson, and Grayson Morris; and her dog, Indiana.
Kati was an adventurer, a seeker, a true lover of life-- a brilliant light that burned too bright for this world to hold. She entered a room, and everyone was happier. Kati believed we are all saved by the sacrifice of Jesus Christ and by the grace of God. She believed love is love and she is the good in all of us.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30 at 2:00 p.m. at Schertz Funeral Home, 2217 FM3009, Schertz, TX 78154.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2019