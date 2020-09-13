Katherine Lynn "Kay Lynn" (Gregg) Johnston passed away on August 20, 2020 in Houston, Texas. She was born on December 16, 1937 in Kingsville, Texas to James Lewis Gregg and Katherine Laws Gregg. Kay Lynn was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, Alan Johnston; and her sister, Nancy Morrow. Following retirement from The University of Texas at San Antonio, Kay Lynn devoted years of volunteer service to the Assistance League of San Antonio where she was a past President. She will be remembered for being a devoted friend, loving mother and grandmother and mentor to new Assistance League members. If desired, memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Assistance League of San Antonio, PO Box 13130, San Antonio, Texas 78213-0130. She is survived by her son, Gregg Johnston, wife Christy; grandchildren, Trevor Johnston, wife Paulina and Sarah Johnston.

SERVICE

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30am at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

