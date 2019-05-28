|
|
March 19, 1927 - May 20, 2019
Katherine Mannos Copas age 92 passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reed Copas TSgt. Ret. (1990) and son, Stephen (1977). Katherine is survived by her four children, Stephanie, David (Diane), Karen and Roger (Atena). As well as six grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and sister, Helen M. Stanley. Katherine was born and raised in Farmington, Utah by Greek immigrants via Ellis Island. She married and lived in New Mexico, Kansas, Washington DC, Great Britain, Germany and the remainder of her life in San Antonio. In the year 1990, she retired after 18 years from AAFES. She stayed active in volunteer and leadership positions in many organizations in her community as well as St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church where she was a lifelong member. She will be missed by her family and many friends and was loved by all who knew her.
TRISAGION
THURSDAY- MAY 30, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
FUNERAL SERVICE
FRIDAY- MAY 31, 2019
8:00 A.M.
ST. SOPHIA GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH
2504 N. ST. MARY'S STREET
Interment in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
You are invited to sign
the guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 28, 2019