Katherine M. Michalski

Katherine M. Michalski Obituary

Katherine M. Michalski went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019 in The Woodlands, Texas at the age of 95.

During her life here with us, she touched many lives and was loved deeply by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband John F. Michalski, Jr., parents Benjamin and Sarah Moore and brothers Joe Hern Moore and Cecil "Pinky" Moore.

Survivors include her loving daughter Sandra Kay Davis (Lee), son Michael Michalski (Valerie); grandchildren Greg, Garrett, Grant, Cameron and Morgan; great grandchildren Kinleigh, Tatum, Elsie, June and Rose. Katherine will be greatly missed; but never forgotten. Visitation will begin on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South Mausoleum.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the tribute section.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019
