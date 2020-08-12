Katherine Marie Wendel Rossow, 94, of San Antonio, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.

She was born August 17, 1925 in Gonzales to Leo and Luella Lierman Wendel. She is survived by 2 sons Sid Rossow of Beeville, TX, Stan Rossow and wife Joey of Pipe Creek, Texas; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 76 years Edwin, infant daughter Brenda Rossow, sisters: Agnes Henderson and Leona Pakabusch and brother Paul Wendel.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home in Gonzales. Interment will follow at Gonzales Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, CDC guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone. Social distancing and facial covering will be required.