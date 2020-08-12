1/1
KATHERINE MARIE ROSSOW
1925 - 2020
Katherine Marie Wendel Rossow, 94, of San Antonio, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020.

She was born August 17, 1925 in Gonzales to Leo and Luella Lierman Wendel. She is survived by 2 sons Sid Rossow of Beeville, TX, Stan Rossow and wife Joey of Pipe Creek, Texas; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 76 years Edwin, infant daughter Brenda Rossow, sisters: Agnes Henderson and Leona Pakabusch and brother Paul Wendel.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020 with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. at Seydler-Hill Funeral Home in Gonzales. Interment will follow at Gonzales Memorial Park Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19, CDC guidelines will be followed for the safety of everyone. Social distancing and facial covering will be required. Friends may sign the guestbook and leave condolences by visiting www.seydlerhillfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care and direction of Seydler-Hill Funeral Home, 906 St. Paul, Gonzales, TX 78629.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 12, 2020.
