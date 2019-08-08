|
October 5, 1925 - August 5, 2019
Katherine Hymel passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. She was born in San Antonio on October 5, 1925. Katherine graduated from St. Mary's High School and Our Lady of the Lake College in San Antonio with a Master's degree in Dietary Science. She was named a member of Who's Who among American women and was class president at Our Lady of the Lake College. In her professional career, she both practiced and taught dietetics at hospitals in Cincinnati; South Bend, Indiana; and Beaumont, Texas.
Katherine was married to Ray Hymel from 1948 until his passing in 1995. Her proudest and most lasting legacy were her eight children, fifteen grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt.
Katherine was gracious and kind to all and lived a life of faith and devotion to God. She was an active member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church's Altar Society and St. Monica's Guild as well as a Eucharistic Minister at Holy Spirit. She also served on the Pastoral and School Councils. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a Daughters of the Republic of Texas. She also enjoyed playing social bridge and bunco with a group of friends for over 30 years.
She is survived by her children, daughters-in-law, and son-in-law - Ray Hymel Jr., Louis and Sue Hymel, John Hymel, Michael and Mary Hymel Davis, Michael Hymel, Francis and Laura Hymel, Anne Hymel, and Patrick and Ana Hymel. In addition, Katherine had the joy of 15 grandchildren, Justin, Sean, Katherine, Christopher, and James; Virginia, David F., Nathan, and Allison; Ruth, David J., and Angela; Audrey and Natalie; 7 great-grandchildren; and an extended family of cousins, nieces, and nephews on both sides.
A rosary will be held at Porter Loring Mortuary located at 1101 McCullough in San Antonio on Thursday, August 8 at 7 pm. The funeral will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Blanco Road at 2 pm Friday, August 9. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Holy Spirit Catholic Church or the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 8, 2019