|
|
October 21, 1938 - April 12, 2019
Katherine "Jan" Bell Wilson, 80, of Falls City, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born to Marguerite Mercer and Curtis Bell in Abilene, TX, on October 21, 1938.
She graduated from Edison High School in San Antonio, TX in 1957.
Jan and Robert L. Wilson were married for 38 years at the time of Robert's passing in 1997 and together they had four children.
She is preceded in death by her parents: husband: Robert "Bob" Wilson; Marguerite Stodghill Mercer and James M. Mercer; sister: Susan Griffith;
She is survived by her loving siblings: Judy Loveless, Martha Lenz, James "Jimmy" Mercer and wife Debbie, Mark Mercer, Lisa Canellis and husband Joe; her children: Robin Jurgajtis and husband Garrett, Robert "Bobby" Wilson and wife Kim, Randall "Randy" Wilson and wife Vicki, Rene "DeeDee" Stigers and husband Jim; her five grandchildren; six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was an active member of the University Oaks Church of Christ in San Antonio.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 17 at 10;30 a.m. at Rhodes Funeral Home in Karnes City, Texas.
Interment will follow at the Mission Park North Cemetery in San Antonio, TX at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17th.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 16, 2019