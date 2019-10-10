|
Katie Weaver, age 33, passed away on September 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Linda and Gary Weaver October 17, 1985. Katie attended Churchill High School and received her diploma in 2004. Following high school, she attended UTSA and remains 1 course away from a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Katie was always a studious person but has struggled with addiction in recent years. She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Weaver and grandmother Leona Lee Davis. She is survived by her father Gary Weaver and his fiancé Minnie; Aunt Sylvia Davis and husband Stephen of Mesquite, Texas, Aunt Robyn Murphy and husband Steve of Wichita Falls, Texas, Uncle David Weaver and wife Leah of Orange, Texas, and Aunt Kim Walker and husband Randy of Burneyville, Oklahoma; as well as numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Diboll, Texas on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 3:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence, Inc at www.aatod.org/donate.
