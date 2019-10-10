San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
First United Methodist Church of Diboll
Diboll, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katheryn Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katheryn Lee Weaver


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katheryn Lee Weaver Obituary

Katie Weaver, age 33, passed away on September 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born to Linda and Gary Weaver October 17, 1985. Katie attended Churchill High School and received her diploma in 2004. Following high school, she attended UTSA and remains 1 course away from a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Katie was always a studious person but has struggled with addiction in recent years. She is preceded in death by her mother Linda Weaver and grandmother Leona Lee Davis. She is survived by her father Gary Weaver and his fiancé Minnie; Aunt Sylvia Davis and husband Stephen of Mesquite, Texas, Aunt Robyn Murphy and husband Steve of Wichita Falls, Texas, Uncle David Weaver and wife Leah of Orange, Texas, and Aunt Kim Walker and husband Randy of Burneyville, Oklahoma; as well as numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Diboll, Texas on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 3:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Association for the Treatment of Opioid Dependence, Inc at www.aatod.org/donate.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katheryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now