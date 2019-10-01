|
Kathie Miller, age 78, entered into rest on September 26, 2019. She was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 19, 1941. Kathie loved her family and friends dearly. She enjoyed gardening, fishing at the Coast, trail rides, and country dancing. Kathie was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.
Kathie was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Mary Kay Farris; her husband, John; and her daughter, Kim. She is survived by her children, Ken (Brenda), Gary (Pam), Karen (Jon); grandchildren, Krystal (Jason), Ashley (Ryan), Jason (Stephanie), Kegan (Trevor), Stacy (Chase), Brandon (Catherine), Michael; seven great-grandbabies, Lane, Preston, LeAnne Kathleen, Ryder, Jayton, Leighton, and Kinley; her brother, Mike; and Nephew, David (Julie) and his son Riley; and her beloved fur babies, Miss C and MiMi.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 2nd from 6-9 pm at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be on Thursday, October 3rd at 10 am at the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family would like to extend special thanks to VITAS Healthcare for the love and care they provided to Kathie. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 1, 2019