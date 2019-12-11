|
Mrs. Kathleen Cannon passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Blue Skies of Texas East, San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 91. She was born near Battletown, Meade County, Kentucky, on August 9, 1928, to Evalina (nee Chism) and Christopher Columbus Singleton. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, MSgt (Ret.) Harold E. Cannon, USAF, siblings Columbus, Louise, Steven, Lorene, identical twin Catherene, Mary, and Eva Mae, sister-in-law Louise Balensiefen, and her nieces Jo Ann Singleton, Vera Jane Willett, and Joyce Tomes and nephew James Steven Singleton. She is survived by her children, Barbara Cannon and Ed Cannon, brothers-in-law Stan (Mary) Cannon and David Cannon, dear close friends Meta (nee Kemper) Mancinelli, Ruth Montgomery, Betty Harris, and Dori and Jewell Hicks, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many more friends. Kathleen graduated from Brandenburg High School, Meade County, Kentucky, in 1947. On October 1, 1948, she married Harold in Biloxi, Mississippi. During his Air Force career, the family lived in Wichita Falls, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; North Highlands, California, and Rantoul, Illinois. While Harold was in Japan in 1955-56, Kathleen and the children lived first with her parents and then his parents. After Harold retired from the Air Force in 1968 the family moved to San Antonio to stay. Kathleen, a great wife and mother, was a homemaker while the children were young. Then, after beginning in Rantoul, in 1968 she continued her 20-year career as a medical secretary with Civil Service, working at Wilford Hall USAF Hospital on Lackland Air Force Base (now JBSA Lackland) until she retired in 1988. The first ten years she did medical transcription of discharge summaries, and the second ten years she was the secretary in the Infectious Diseases department. Kathleen loved God and Jesus and was a committed and loving Christian. She was a faithful member of the Lackland Terrace church of Christ, San Antonio, for over 51 years. She taught four-and-five-year-old children in Sunday School for 60 years. She visited many patients in hospitals and shut-ins and helped many other people, including strangers, in numerous ways, privately and via a number of charities. Everyone who knew her loved her and her sweet, warm smile. She also became quite an animal lover with cats at home and, along with Harold, tending to feral mall cats as well, continuing that after his passing. She rescued her beloved kitty Betsy ("B") almost eleven years ago. Kathleen's visitation will be held at Castle Ridge Mortuary on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Her funeral service will be held at Lackland Terrace church of Christ on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Special thanks go to the staffs of Christus Santa Rosa--Westover Hills and Blue Skies of Texas East. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Kathleen may be sent to Meals on Wheels San Antonio or another . Funeral services are under the direction of Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 Military Drive West, San Antonio, TX 78227.