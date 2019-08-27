|
|
August 25, 2019
Kathleen "Kathy" (Veale) Driffill, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family and life-long friend on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Kathy was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and moved to Texas in 1983 to begin her amazing career at USAA, where she worked until her retirement as Vice President earlier this year.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Anne (Jean) Veale. Kathy is survived by her son Sean, her daughter Michelle as well as her sisters Nancy Evans (Paul), Susan Marcus (John) and Barbara Veale Smith (Mark). Kathy also leaves behind many beloved sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kathy was a mentor to many of her colleagues at USAA and made a lasting impression on many people who will miss her dearly.
Kathy was a dedicated volunteer at San Antonio's Pearls Foundation and at SA Threads. She loved her family, friends, work and service; and she enjoyed adventures and travels around the world.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 - 8:00 pm, with a Rosary Service at 7:00 pm at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road, San Antonio. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 13715 Riggs Road, Helotes.
Internment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
A scholarship has been established in Kathy's memory, to provide college financial aid for a young woman graduating from the Pearls Foundation foster court program. Contributions can be made to: Pearls Foundation Kathy Driffill Scholarship Fund, 8000 West I-H 10, Suite 600, San Antonio, Texas 78230.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 27, 2019