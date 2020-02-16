|
Kathy passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 11, 2020 in Stevensville, MI. Kathy was born on December 14, 1949 in Cumberland, PA, the second of five children. She was preceded in death by her mother (Dolores E. Kearney), father (Robert L. Kearney), sister (Kandice E. Kearney-Jilek), and nephew (Eric B. Kearney). She is survived by her sister Kristine E. Woodson, brother Robert H. Kearney and spouse Debbie M. Kearney, brother Keith L. Kearney and spouse Kimberly E. Kearney, and numerous nephews and nieces. Kathy's life was full and centered on family. As a daughter in a career military family, she saw much of the world. She graduated from Holmes H.S. and San Antonio College. She was a devout member of St. Vincent De Paul and Resurrection of the Lord Catholic churches during her many years in San Antonio. She was loving, giving and absolutely the sweetest soul. She also enjoyed being stubborn, practiced it often, and was much loved for that and the many wonderful qualities she possessed. Kathy was a person of deep faith, enduring kindness and always there for others. She will be missed!
Graveside services Friday, February 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at San Fernando Cemetery, 1735 Cupples Rd., San Antonio TX 78226 (section between Roselawn Ave and General Hudnell Dr). 210-432-4346
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020