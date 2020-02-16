Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kearney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Elizabeth Kearney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen Elizabeth Kearney Obituary

Kathy passed away peacefully with family by her side on February 11, 2020 in Stevensville, MI. Kathy was born on December 14, 1949 in Cumberland, PA, the second of five children. She was preceded in death by her mother (Dolores E. Kearney), father (Robert L. Kearney), sister (Kandice E. Kearney-Jilek), and nephew (Eric B. Kearney). She is survived by her sister Kristine E. Woodson, brother Robert H. Kearney and spouse Debbie M. Kearney, brother Keith L. Kearney and spouse Kimberly E. Kearney, and numerous nephews and nieces. Kathy's life was full and centered on family. As a daughter in a career military family, she saw much of the world. She graduated from Holmes H.S. and San Antonio College. She was a devout member of St. Vincent De Paul and Resurrection of the Lord Catholic churches during her many years in San Antonio. She was loving, giving and absolutely the sweetest soul. She also enjoyed being stubborn, practiced it often, and was much loved for that and the many wonderful qualities she possessed. Kathy was a person of deep faith, enduring kindness and always there for others. She will be missed!

Graveside services Friday, February 21, 2020, 1:00 pm at San Fernando Cemetery, 1735 Cupples Rd., San Antonio TX 78226 (section between Roselawn Ave and General Hudnell Dr). 210-432-4346

Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -