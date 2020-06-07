Kathleen Marie Schmidt, age 71, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in San Antonio to parents, Herbert Emil and Constance (Velarde) Schmidt. Kathleen attended Incarnate Word High School and graduated from Incarnate Word College Magna Cum Laude with a BA in English and a BA in Mathematics. Kathleen's career path with Southwestern Bell took her from San Antonio to the Austin Data Center. A promotion led her to St. Louis, MO as an S.O.R.D. Coordinator. In the early 1980s, Kathleen's expertise in Finance was pivotal in the Bell System Divestiture, ultimately leading her to work with the Revenue Journals team presenting to senior staff at SWBT. In 1992, the company relocated their key players to San Antonio, Texas, and Kathleen found herself back in her hometown. Kathleen retired with AT&T; however, with her wealth of knowledge and years of experience, she soon found herself under contract with various companies continuing to provide service to AT&T's budget team. Kathleen had a witty, intelligent sense of humor and even enjoyed when the humor was focused on her. For example, she had a good birthday laugh when her stated dislike of plastic pink flamingos resulted in "Fred the Flamingo" turning up in her front yard. Kathleen also hosted many Bunko parties at her home in St. Louis and was the "go-to" party planner for weddings, baby showers, and service anniversary celebrations. Her many talents included working with numbers and sharp problem-solving skills. She was well known for refusing to go into battles of wits with unarmed opponents. Kathleen was a deeply religious person, and her devotion to the Catholic Church was unwavering. As a parishioner of St. John the Evangelist, Kathleen enjoyed the years she celebrated with her Altar Society friends. Kathleen was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, godmother, and aunt. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Yvonne J. Barloco and husband Ben J. Barloco, Jr.; brother, Herbert E. Schmidt, Jr.; sister, Bridget A. Schmidt; and nephew, Wayne E. Barloco, Sr. She is survived by her brothers, Richard T. Schmidt and wife Susan; Martin "Eddie" Schmidt and wife Kathy; sister-in-law Carol A. Schmidt; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to express sincere thanks for the care Kathleen received at The Enclave Rehabilitation Center. Further, many thanks to Father Martin Leopold and Rev. Isak Keyman-Ige for their spiritual support.

Kathleen's Rosary and Memorial Mass have been scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. and 1:30, respectively, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 4603 St. John's Way, San Antonio, TX 78212. Kathleen's services will be live-streamed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. You may find a link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com. A private inurnment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Wonders & Worries at wondersandworries.org or ThriveWell Cancer Foundation at thrivewell.org.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life for Kathleen will be planned in the coming months.

