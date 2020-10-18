Kathleen S. "Miss Kathy" Callahan passed away on October 12, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on February 15, 1956 in Fort Ord, California, to Elliott Lionel Callahan and Shin Owgawa. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Michael Callahan. She is survived by many loving friends who became family. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10:00am at Mission Burial Park North.

