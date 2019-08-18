Home

Kathryn Dubbs Anderson Carter

Kathryn Dubbs Anderson Carter Obituary
February 5, 1917 - August 4, 2019

Kathryn Dubbs Anderson Carter was born February 5, 1917 in Des Moines, New Mexico. She came to Amarillo with her parents in 1927, graduated from Amarillo High School, attended Amarillo College, and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from West Texas State University in 1937. She married Weldon Carter of San Antonio, Texas in 1938 and lived with him in San Antonio for 65 years. She taught elementary school students for six years and worked for the Department of the Army for thirty years, the last ten as Chief of the Army Medical Department Correspondence Course Program. She returned to Amarillo in 2004 and lived in the Park Central Retirement Community until her death on August 4, 2019.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
