October 1, 1957 - March 15, 2019
Kathryn Elaine Edmonds, 61, of Helotes, TX, entered eternal rest on March 15, 2019. She was born in San Antonio, TX on October 1, 1957 to Nick and Ann Cotugno.
Kathryn was a strong, loving woman with a generous heart. She always thought of others and took care of them as if they were her own.
She had quite the green thumb and enjoyed Bingo and Casinos in her free time.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories her parents; siblings: Marie, Debbie, Mike, Michelle; sons, Michael (Tiffany) Fuller and Robert (Caitlin) Edmonds; granddaughter, Evelyn Edmonds; and numerous other relatives.
The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 8:00 a.m with a 9:00 a.m Memorial Service.
For online tributes and shared memories please visit: www.SunsetNW
FuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers donations in Kathryn's memory can be made to the Children's Shelter of San Antonio,
www.Childrenshelter.org
210-212-2500.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 20, 2019