Kathy Clark, age 68, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born in Mount Vernon, New York. After graduating from college in New York, she and a friend decided to take an adventurous drive across the United States. When they stopped in San Antonio, Kathy began her career at Catering by Rosemary--she loved her work and the people she worked alongside. Kathy also loved San Antonio and all its culture. Kathy never ventured farther and made San Antonio home for life. She spent her 45-year career working in many aspects of the catering and hospitality business handled by the Kowalski family. In addition to culinary services, she handled logistics, budgeting, transportation, florals, décor and was a master at customer service. Her mentors --Rosemary and Greg Kowalski paid tribute acknowledging that "Kathy dedicated her life and talents to the success of The RK Group."

Kathy's peers loved her passion to educate them and share her knowledge of the industry. Her wit and straight forward personality kept all of her inner circle on their toes! Kathy's laughter was contagious and could lighten the spirits of all! Her stories and tales will be greatly missed, but fondly remembered for years to come.

She was preceded in death by her mother Jean Helen Obenaus and her father Edwin J. Clark. Kathy is survived by her chosen family here in San Antonio – Rosemary Kowalski, Greg & Bekki Kowalski, Laurie Ontjes, Elaine Dagen, Michael Simpson and will be missed by many colleagues and clients.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 2, 2020

10:00AM

PORTER LORING

NORTH CHAPEL

Reception will follow the service. Father Pat O'Brien, officiating. You may watch the livestreaming of Kathy's service from the link within her obituary page at www.porterloring.com .

Kathy loved sharing her professional knowledge with young people who wanted to work in the hospitality industry. To honor her, memorial contributions may be made to the Kathryn J Clark Scholarship Fund established at St Philips College for Students enrolled in Culinary Arts or Hospitality Management. Donations can be sent to St Philips College 1801 Martin Luther King Drive, San Antonio TX 78203 Attn: K Clark Scholarship or for online contributions go to https://www.alamo.edu/givetoSPC .

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with