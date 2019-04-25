January 30, 1927 - April 22, 2019

Kathy Hancock, 92, of San Antonio, Texas died early Easter Monday morning, April 22, 2019, in your favorite place - home; she now lives forever with the Lord.



Kathy was born in Yorktown, Texas on January 30, 1927, she met the love of her life, Harvey Hancock, during their senior year at Yorktown High School.

They were married March 24, 1946 and were privileged to share a 73-year journey together in San Antonio.



Kathy, or "MeMe", loved God and her family. She was a faithful member of MacArthur Park Lutheran Church and had served as a Group Leader with Bible Study Fellowship. She enjoyed taking care of her home and family, a variety of hobbies, and loved animals. She was an avid and talented artist, creating many beautiful water color paintings and handmade garments. Kathy and Harvey had great fun fishing and traveling together.



She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Harvey; her daughter, Sandy Bradford and her husband, Bill; her daughter, Karen LaMotta and her husband, Chuck; 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Fogle and her husband, Tim; Tracie Wallace and her husband Jim; Aaron Bradford and his wife, Kristen; Michael LaMotta and his wife, Stacy; Ryan LaMotta and his wife Sheri; Kyle LaMotta and his wife, Amy; 11 great grand children; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Katie Alex; her brother, Clarence Alex and his wife; her sister, Evelyn Osterloh and her husband; a son-n-law, Steve Herzig, a great granddaughter, Hannah Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.



"MeMe" was dearly loved and will be dearly missed.

VISITATION

FRIDAY, APRIL 26, 2019

6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

PORTER LORING MORTUARIES NORTH

2102 NORTH LOOP

1604 EAST

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

APRIL 27, 2019

11:00 AM

MACARTHUR PARK LUTHERAN CHURCH

2903 NACOGDOCHES RD

Rev. Heather Hansen will officiate. A private committal service will take place at Sunset Memorial Park.

