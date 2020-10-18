Kathy Grobe Tackett - beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt, great aunt, educator, and friend - passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12, 2020 after a brief, hard-fought battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme.

Kathy was born on May 21, 1956 in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Highlands High School in 1974, and earned both her Bachelor of Arts and her Master of Education degrees from Incarnate Word College in 1977 and 1980. She devoted forty-three years of her life to education, during which she held various roles. The first thirty years of her career were dedicated to San Antonio Independent School District, where she excelled as a teacher, peer observer, counselor, vice principal, and principal. She retired in May 2007, after 14 years as the principal of Rogers Middle School. But she wasn't done yet. She spent the next thirteen years at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School, where she taught, tutored, mentored, and continued to influence the lives of everyone around her. She impacted the lives of thousands of students, teachers, faculty, and staff over the years. Education truly was her God-given calling; she genuinely loved what she did.

Kathy was a selfless person. She constantly gave of herself to others - willingly, lovingly, and with pride - and never complained. She was someone you could count on when you needed her. She always knew what to do and how to do it; she was a problem solver and a fixer. She used this special skillset to constantly help others and was always a great source of wisdom and advice.

Kathy was a devoted mother who gave a tireless effort to make sure her son always had everything he ever needed. Ryan was her pride and joy. Her everything. She was extremely proud of Ryan's successful business. A joint venture from the beginning, R. Tackett Insurance is the result of an unwavering devotion to each other. Always a team, there was never a challenge that they were not able to overcome together. Kathy and Ryan had a special bond that could not be broken. Kathy also had a special relationship with her sister, Nana. The two were inseparable and were each other's best friend.

Kathy loved going to the beach, doing crossword puzzles, eating good food, and spending time with her family. She loved life on the family farm and enjoyed watching the cows in the field from her back porch. Kathy was proud to be a woman of strong faith, and she carried that faith with her through her last days.

Kathy is survived by her son, Ryan Mark Tackett and wife Mattisyn of St. Hedwig, Texas; sister Marianna Braden and husband Danny of Cibolo, Texas; sister Cindy Serene and husband Gene of Boerne, Texas; nephew Daniel Braden, Jr., wife Alyson, and their children Harold, Liam, and Pearl; niece Sarah Braden Jackson and her children Nathan and Jake; and devoted family friend Zachary Land, wife Sarah, and their son Wyatt. She is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, Mark G. Tackett of Cibolo, Texas, and her parents Nathan and Winona Grobe of Cibolo, Texas.

She will be greatly, greatly missed by her family and everyone that had the privilege of knowing her.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10:00AM at the Schertz Funeral Home Chapel. Internment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.

