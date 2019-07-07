October 16, 1943 - June 16, 2019

Kathy Jean Gatens, age 75, passed away on June 16, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on October 16, 1943 in El Reno, Oklahoma to her parents, Percy Denver and Doris Barlow Sneed. Kathy worked in the medical field in Oklahoma City, OK prior to meeting the love of her life, John Gatens. She loved her family and was devoted to her children and grandchildren as well as her animals.





Kathy enjoyed her travel friends and hosting many gatherings in her home. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Mike Bryant.



She is survived by her beloved husband, John Gatens; her children: Dina Aitken, Jocelyn Whidden, Tiffany Smith, and John Gatens III; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and her sister, Vicky Epperley.



A private family service was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM at

Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019