San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Gatens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Jean Gatens


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathy Jean Gatens Obituary
October 16, 1943 - June 16, 2019
Kathy Jean Gatens, age 75, passed away on June 16, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. She was born on October 16, 1943 in El Reno, Oklahoma to her parents, Percy Denver and Doris Barlow Sneed. Kathy worked in the medical field in Oklahoma City, OK prior to meeting the love of her life, John Gatens. She loved her family and was devoted to her children and grandchildren as well as her animals.


Kathy enjoyed her travel friends and hosting many gatherings in her home. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Mike Bryant.

She is survived by her beloved husband, John Gatens; her children: Dina Aitken, Jocelyn Whidden, Tiffany Smith, and John Gatens III; 11 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and her sister, Vicky Epperley.

A private family service was held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 5:00 PM at
Porter Loring Mortuary on McCullough.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now